As the semester begins, things on campus look different from previous years. Social distancing practices have been mandated, masks are worn in public spaces and people sanitize their hands more than ever.
Students who anticipate using campus facilities, like Jody Richards Hall’s computer lab, the library or the Preston Health and Activities Center, should be aware that changes have been made to ensure safe and healthy practices are in order.
LIBRARY
Currently, the only area open in the library is the fourth floor of Cravens. To limit the number of individuals who spend time there, overall seating capacity is limited, and no group or individual study rooms are available.
Students can fill out a form to request items either by filling out a library pick- up request form or by going to the circulation desk in person. Librarians will also retrieve any book or physical materials that a student may request.
The library and teaching faculty are also in the process of digitizing course materials according to copyright guidelines, so students can access them from the digital collection. A student may also make an appointment to physically access the Special Collections and Archives.
The library’s hours for the fall semester have changed as well. According to their website, their hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday.
COMPUTER LABS
There are capacity limits at each lab to encourage social distancing. Students may have to wait outside the lab until a computer is available.
Information Technology Services stated that computers are placed six-feet apart from one another and crowd control devices and floor signage are displayed to “designate safe social distancing within the lab and at print re- lease stations.”
Students will have to pick up a sanitized keyboard and mouse to use at the computers and return them to be cleaned.
PRESTON HEALTH AND ACTIVITIES CENTER
Everyone is required to wear masks at all times except when exercising.
Campus Recreation and Wellness website’s page on COVID-19 policies states that the policy is “inclusive of locker rooms, bathrooms, offices, meeting rooms, common spaces and all face-to-face interactions. When departing the fitness areas, racquetball courts, walking track, and natatorium (pool) you must wear your mask.”
Upon entering the facility, guests and members have to fill out a sheet to verify that they don’t have any of the COVID-19 symptoms stated. The center highly encourages everyone to wash their hands or use the sanitization stations before leaving. There are also capacity limitations.
