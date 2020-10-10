The Intercultural Student Engagement Center hosted a Homecoming Parade down the Avenue of Champions on Friday.
The parade was led by WKU’s Kaois Dance Team as they performed up the hill, turning around at Cherry Hall, and making their way to South Lawn at the end.
The ISEC Unity Parade celebrated diversity, and used this event as a way to bring students and the community together.
“A lot of minorities feel looked over,” Justice Warrick, a junior, said, who was there to support the many multicultural organizations who attended the parade. “Events like these are very important to me and every other minority on campus.”
Multiple student organizations followed behind the Kaois Dance Team with banners supporting their cause, including the Association of the Study of African-American Life and History, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the Black Student Alliance, and more.
“ISEC has done so much for me and other minority students on campus,” Troy Davis II said, a junior and a member of the Kaois Dance Team and ISEC. “ISEC helps bring minority students together as a family so that we can integrate into school life.”
The parade started at 4 p.m. and lasted about an hour and a half. Regardless of the rain, which began just after the parade did, parents and students alike attended the parade, which brought over 100 participants.
“I feel like the parade went beautifully,” said Davis. “The rain didn’t do nothing but cool us down.”
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.