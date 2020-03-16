In a March 16 morning update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first coronavirus-related death in the state.
A 66-year-old man in Bourbon County had died after it was confirmed he had coronavirus, Beshear said. While the virus was not the only factor, he said it contributed.
“It [COVID-19] is serious, and it truly impacts people, so think about the ramifications as an individual if you're not following this guidance,” Beshear said. “It's probably somebody else's loved one that might end up in harm's way.”
As of Monday morning, Beshear announced 21 confirmed cases of the virus in the state.
Fayette County - 5
Jefferson County - 6
Harrison County - 6
Nelson County - 1
Clark County - 1
Bourbon County - 1
The youngest person confirmed to have the virus is a 27-year-old woman from Harrison County who Beshear reported is home and fully recovered.
As of March 13, there are 1,629 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 41 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control latest update.
Beshear said he will hold a second update Monday at 4:00p.m. EST.
