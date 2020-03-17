All Kentucky businesses which “encourage public congregation” will be closed as of March 18 at 5 p.m., according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
In an evening update, Beshear said this will include gyms, salons, theaters, music venues and sporting facilities.
“These are all places people congregate, and it’s another step that we have to take to make sure that everybody’s sacrifice works, that we can reduce those contacts,” Beshear said.
The news comes after the governor announced the closure of all Kentucky bars and restaurants yesterday to curb the amount of person-to-person contact to reduce the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, Beshear noted the strain this move caused on local businesses and encouraged Kentuckians to order food delivery and takeout.
