Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily update included 114 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and seven new deaths related to the disease.
“Now we knew this was coming,” Beshear said. “...And that is why we are working so hard, so hard to reduce the number of contacts and protect the people around us. We were prepared for this.”
The new cases are in Jefferson, Fayette, Hopkins, Jessamine, Kenton, Shelby, Davis, Edmondson, McCracken, Christian, Campbell, Larue, Graves, Clark, Madison, Montgomery, Laurel, Pulaski, Russell, Hancock, Eulenberg, Harden, Rockcastle, Henry, Scott, Union, Carroll, Woodford, Bourbon and Anderson.
Beshear also emphasized that no Kentucky resident should be traveling to other states or counties except for an essential job, groceries, caring for a loved one or a court order. He also said no one from other states should be traveling to Kentucky except for those same reasons. He also said although he is not considering closing roads, those who come to Kentucky will need to do self-quarantine for 14 days.
Regarding drive-up testing, Beshear said he is working on a “proof concept” in Franklin County to understand different challenges that might be faced but is working with different partners to make sure everything is in place to move the testing forward.
Beshear closed his update by letting Kentuckians know it was a “tough day” and there are more tough days ahead that everyone must be ready for.
“It’s the challenge of our times and this is our chance to step up,” Beshear said. “It is our test of humanity, and I believe we will pass it.”
A previous version of this story stated that Beshear announced six deaths. The governor announced seven. The Herald regrets this error and has since been corrected.