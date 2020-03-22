A Kentucky senator announced on Twitter Sunday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Rand Paul was tested out of “an abundance of caution” due to “extensive travel and events,” according to the senator’s Twitter.
Paul is currently not exhibiting any symptoms and is under quarantine.
Paul has had little contact with his staff, according to the Tweet. His office began working remotely 10 days ago. He will return to his Senate duties at the end of the quarantine period.
