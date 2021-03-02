Kentucky’s Supreme Court recently amended two orders to allow courts to ease restrictions on in-person access after COVID-19 cases have begun to drop in Kentucky.
The first amendments were added to Administrative Order 2021-06, regarding health and safety requirements in Kentucky courts. One of the amendments adds jurors to the list of people allowed inside of Kentucky court facilities.
The deadline for mail-in driver’s license renewals has also been extended to June 30, 2021.
The other amendments were added to Administrative Order 2021-07, which regards restrictions in court proceedings. The amendment states that jury trials may resume after May 1, 2021. Grand juries will also be able to resume after April 1, 2021.
Masks and social distancing will be enforced for all in-person court proceedings.
These orders will go into effect on April 1, 2021. For a full list of changes made, visit the Kentucky Bar Association’s website.
