WKU head volleyball coach Travis Hudson salutes fans after the Hilltoppers’ victory over Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Diddle Arena on December 5, 2019. “I’ve dreamed of what I saw out there. There’s no way I will ever be able to show my gratitude to the Bowling Green community for letting this guy who’s been here for 25 years walk out of that tunnel into that, so for that I will forever be grateful,” Hudson said postgame of the recorded attendance of 4,514.