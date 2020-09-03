There were mixed reactions coming from WKU’s volleyball team when the news of season postponement came to light.
“These kids are wired to compete, you just know its time [to begin the season], you feel it in your heart and soul,” WKU volleyball coach Travis Hudson said Monday in a Zoom call. “There was a lot of apprehension from our kids, there was disappointment and relief in the room. It’s been very much everyone leaning on each other.”
Conference USA officially announced the postponement of fall team sports on August 21, the two WKU sports programs this announcement affected were women’s volleyball and soccer.
The Lady Toppers plan to begin the official season this upcoming spring, although the season will be shorter in comparison to previous years.
In the meantime, coach Hudson says he is hoping to pull together some competition this fall in terms of scrimmages.
“If we don’t, our players are literally going to go an entire year without playing a volleyball match,” Hudson said.
When Hudson was asked about players opting-out of playing sports for the semester, he said that he has made it known that he would support players in any decision they make.
He said that volleyball’s training staff and WKU’s athletic department has worked extensively to keep players safe.
“Physically they’re all doing great,” Hudson said.
Hudson said that the volleyball team is being responsible around campus regarding COVID-19.
“Our kids have handled this seamlessly, they’re doing the right things, they know that they’re actions impact those around them,” he said.
He will be inducted into this year's class of WKU’s Hall of Distinguished Alumni this fall during the annual homecoming celebration, according to WKU Alumni Association’s website.
“I’m very rarely speechless and when President Caboni called me to let me know that, it impacted me very deeply and continues to, because I have a great love for this university,” he said.
Hudson, who graduated from WKU in 1994, has been with WKU volleyball for more than 20 years and has led the program to 542 wins throughout his time at the university.
“This place shaped me into the person I have become,” Hudson said. “I can’t think of a higher honor that I would ever receive, so I’m honored on a super high level.
