Med Center Health reported on Friday the worsening condition of local physician Dr. Rebecca Shawdowen. Dr. Shadowen, a local infectious disease specialist, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early May.
According to a news release by Med Center Health, her condition worsened Thursday. Connie Smith, President and CEO of Med Center Health shared the news both on Twitter and in the press release, “After being placed on a ventilator earlier in the day, an urgent procedure was performed late Thursday afternoon at the Medical Center at Bowling Green to prepare Dr. Shadowen for transport to UK Healthcare in Lexington.”
Dr. Shadowen is recognized as a leader of BG-WC Coronavirus Workgroup as well as a specialist in Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine at the Medical Center.
Announcing on May 13th that she had tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Shadowen says she contracted the virus through community acquired exposure when an elderly family member received care at home from an infected caregiver. Shadowen stated she does not believe that she contracted the virus from the hospital.
Earlier this week, Dr. Shadowen released an update on her condition stating she was ‘in serious condition’. Dr. Shadowen also said in her statement, “as we know, this illness can take turns at any time.” Smith then stated, “In less than 24 hours from releasing her status to the media and general public. Dr. Shadowens condition worsened to critical status.”
According to WBKO, she was one of more than 90 Medical Center Health employees that have tested positive for COVID-19
Dr. Shadowen had been in practice for over 20 years as a specialist in infectious diseases. She had earned her undergraduate degree in biology at WKU and then went on to receive her medical degree at the University of Louisville.
“Dr.Shadowen and her family are in our thoughts and prayers and we know she is in the skillful hands of our partners at UK Healthcare,” added Smith.