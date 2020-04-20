With little to look forward to during quarantine, finding something addressed you in the daily mail can top the list of exciting things each day. Instead of waiting for someone else to send you something, why not send yourself a little surprise? Subscription boxes are a great way to treat yourself to a surprise on a monthly basis, giving you something to look forward to each month as long as quarantine lasts--and maybe even longer.
Book of the Month
If you love reading, this subscription box is for you. Each month, you’ll be offered a selection of five curated books. You decide which one you want, and you can choose multiple books as “add-ons”, if you desire. Some of the books featured are early releases, so you’ll get to read them before anyone else. Don’t see a book that interests you? No problem, you can skip a month and you won’t be charged!
Tea Box
Tea addicts rejoice! This subscription box features a themed box every month, containing five different loose leaf teas from around the world. According to their website, each box contains 60-75 cups of tea! You can also purchase other teas from their online shop. Unfortunately, shipping is delayed right now, but it will still give you something to look forward to!
Candy Club
Have a sweet tooth? Candy Club has your fix. Choose a plan that best fits you and get a variety of candies delivered to your door each month. They partner with “small artisans and famed candy producers” to satisfy your cravings with everything from sweet, sour, or vintage!
Red Velvet NYC
Want to try your hand at baking during this quarantine? Red Velvet NYC is a monthly subscription box that gives you ingredients to make two gourmet desserts. The ingredients are pre-measured and come with detailed recipe cards. Previous DIY baking kits included Biscotti cookies, coconut macaroons and matcha swirl cookies.
The Nick Box
If you grew up on Nickelodeon shows like the Rugrats and Hey! Arnold, this box is for you. The Nick Box is a quarterly subscription box, which means you get 1 box every 3 months. Each box is packed with retro Nickelodeon merch, like t-shirts, vinyl figurines and more! Featured shows in past boxes include Rocko’s Modern Life, Clarissa Explains It All, Rocket Power and many more of your favorites. This is the perfect way to relive the 90’s and early 2000’s.
Features reporter Kelley Holland can be reached at 270-745-6291 and kelley.holland872@topper.wku.edu.