The WKU Office of Sustainability is sponsoring Market On the Avenue, an opportunity for students to shop local tomorrow.
Market on the Avenue will feature a variety of local vendors including Hillbilly Grillers, Love and Rose Farm Flowers, Smallhouse Homestead and more, according to an email from Leslie North, director of Sustainability.
“The Market features vendors from our local farmer's markets selling products and WKU Offices with free giveaways and informational items,” North said.
There will be an opportunity to meet the WKU Dietitian, Office of Sustainability, Resource Conservation and WKU Restaurant Group teams.
The WKU Bookstore will be in attendance with free pumpkin painting. Pelican’s Snoballs will also be there for students to enjoy a sweet treat.
North said the Market has three extra tables which are opened up for reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone looking to reserve one of these tables should email North at leslie.north@wku.edu.
Healthy on the Hill social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times and masks are required.
Students can stop by the Market at Centennial Plaza, in front of PS2, tomorrow from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
