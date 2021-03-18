Med Center Health announced Wednesday that any individual over the age of 16 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Due to the availability of more vaccination sites in the area, Med Center Health is pleased to now be scheduling any individual aged 16 and older for the COVID vaccine,” Med Center Health’s website states.
An appointment can be made by texting “COVID” to 270-796-4400.
Anyone who falls under Kentucky’s phase 1C vaccine plan can still receive the vaccine. People who belong to phases 1A and 1B are still eligible for a vaccine.
Vaccines are administered on the first floor of WKU’s Health Sciences Complex.
