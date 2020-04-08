As coronavirus concerns and outbreaks continue across America, non-essential businesses remain closed to the public. Among those non-essential businesses are movie theaters and drive-ins.
Due to theatres being closed, release dates for upcoming films have been postponed, but some films have been released for streaming or renting from home.
Artemis Fowl will be available for streaming on Disney+ instead of its theatrical date on May 29. Frozen 2 and Onward have already made their Disney+ debuts. The finale to Star Wars—The Rise of Skywalker—also hit Disney+ a few days early and is currently available for streaming.
Birds of Prey, the long-awaited Harley Quinn film, is already available for digital purchase online, and so is Bloodshot and The Call of the Wild.
Downhill, which opened in theatres in February, is available to purchase digitally alongside Gretel and Hansel and Just Mercy. Sonic: The Hedgehog, which already made its theatre debut as well, is currently digitally available.
Emma is available for digital rental for 48 hours, and so is The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Never Rarely Sometimes Always will also follow the 48-hour rental process.
The Trolls sequel, Trolls: World Tour, will still be released in theatres on top of its on-demand release on April 10. The Way Back is already digitally available after a few days in theatres.
Other films that were set to be released will not be digitally available this spring. These films have been postponed to a later date.
