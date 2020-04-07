Big Red has done it again.
No. 16 seed WKU and Big Red knocked off No. 8 seed Auburn and Aubie the Tiger in the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket on Tuesday, which means the Hilltoppers have advanced beyond their second-round matchup in the South Region and are heading forward to the Sweet 16 round.
As voting ended at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the big-mouthed red blob had tallied 53.3% of the votes, while Aubie got 46.7%. In total, 18,551 votes were cast for the matchup. The next closest vote to the one between WKU and Auburn only garnered 13,935 total votes.
April 7, 2020
Once again, WKU supporters not only turned out to vote on social media, but they also worked to garner support for Big Red using all channels, including Bob Skipper, director of media relations for WKU, sending out a mass email encouraging university students and staff to participate.
With the victory, WKU picked up its third win over an SEC opponent in as many days, previously knocking off No. 16 seed Mississippi on Sunday and No. 1 seed LSU on Monday.
Ole Miss ❌LSU ❌Auburn ❌They s’posed to be SEC?? 🤔#GoTops pic.twitter.com/xiJnm0Deks— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) April 8, 2020
Big Red now 3-0 in the SEC West.Wants Bama (probably).— Elliott Pratt (@EPrattBGDN) April 8, 2020
Big Red will now meet No. 13 seed Buzz the Yellow Jacket, which represents Georgia Tech’s athletic teams, in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday. Buzz earned the right to face the Hilltoppers by defeating Virginia’s Cav Man and Florida State’s Osceola and Renegade in the first two rounds.
Voting for the Sweet 16 round of the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and lasts until 11 p.m. that night. With another upset win, Big Red would advance to the Elite 8 round.
Big Red supporters can vote WKU to the Elite 8 using the tweet below:
April 8, 2020
Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.