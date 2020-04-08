Big Red is now 4-0 in postseason play.
No. 16 seed WKU and Big Red knocked off No. 13 seed Georgia Tech and Buzz the Yellow Jacket in the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket on Wednesday, which means the Hilltoppers have advanced beyond their third-round matchup in the South Region and are heading forward to the Elite 8 round.
As voting ended at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the big-mouthed red blob had tallied 80.5% of the votes, while Buzz got 19.5%. In total, 10,270 votes were cast for the Sweet 16 matchup.
WKU supporters turned out to vote on social media once again, and the Hilltopper faithful guided their beloved mascot to its second-most lopsided victory of the postseason, trailing only an 89.3% to 10.7% blowout over Landshark Tony, the mascot for the University of Mississippi’s athletic teams, on Sunday.
The Hilltoppers have now defeated four consecutive Power 5 opponents, previously knocking off SEC members Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn before their latest triumph over ACC member Georgia Tech.
16 seed?? CRAZY!!#GoTops pic.twitter.com/0tXttAMOl9— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) April 8, 2020
Squashed the competition and heading to the Elite 8. 😎#GoTops pic.twitter.com/AFUMqbu6hd— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) April 9, 2020
Big Red will now meet No. 14 seed Smokey, which represents the University of Tennessee's athletic teams, in the Elite 8 on Thursday. Smokey earned the right to face the Hilltoppers by defeating South Carolina's Cocky, Alabama's Big Al and Virginia Tech's HokieBird in the first three rounds.
Voting for the Elite 8 round of the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday and lasts until 11 p.m. that night. With another upset win, Big Red would advance to the Final Four round.
If Big Red makes it to the Final Four, WKU would meet the winner of the Elite 8 matchup between No. 5 seed Colorado and No. 6 seed Oklahoma with a trip to the national championship game on the line.
