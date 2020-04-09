Big Red’s Cinderella run is still intact, as the scrappy underdog is now 5-0 in postseason play.
No. 16 seed WKU and Big Red knocked off No. 14 seed Tennessee and Smokey in the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket on Thursday, which means the Hilltoppers have advanced beyond their fourth-round matchup in the South Region and are heading onward and upward to the Final Four round.
As voting ended at 11 p.m. on Thursday, the big-mouthed red blob had tallied 51.6% of the votes, while Smokey got 48.4%. In total, 27,728 votes were cast for the Elite Eight matchup.
April 9, 2020
WKU supporters continued to rally behind their beloved Big Red, as Bob Skipper, director of media relations for WKU, sent out another mass email encouraging students, faculty and staff to vote.
Meanwhile, WKU President Timothy Caboni, Cage the Elephant, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Michael Rosenbaum and former WKU football stars Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Forrest Lamp and Mike White encouraged their Twitter followers to support Big Red.
The Hilltoppers have now defeated five consecutive Power 5 opponents, previously knocking off SEC members Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn and ACC member Georgia Tech before their latest triumph.
I wasn’t even included in this bracket at first and now I’m in the Elite 8... But that’s none of my business.#GoTops pic.twitter.com/hZkd5bUM2n— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) April 9, 2020
Good Ol’ Rocky TOPS 🎶#GoTops pic.twitter.com/hCu5Z7ghFj— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) April 10, 2020
Big Red will now meet No. 6 seed Sooner Schooner, which represents the University of Oklahoma’s athletic teams, in the Final Four on Friday. The Sooner Schooner earned the right to face the Hilltoppers by defeating Oklahoma State’s Pistol Pete, USC’s Traveler, Washington State’s Butch T. Cougar and Colorado’s Chip the Buffalo in the first four rounds of the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket.
Voting for the Final Four round of the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket begins at 11 a.m. on Friday and lasts until 11 p.m. that night. With another upset win, Big Red would advance to the national championship vote.
If Big Red makes it to the finals, WKU would meet the winner of the Final Four matchup between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and fellow No. 16 seed BYU with a Sirius XM Mascot Bracket title on the line.
Reporter Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.