COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for WKU students, faculty, staff and their families on campus in Diddle Arena beginning Wednesday, March 31.
WKU has partnered with Graves Gilbert Clinic and Lexington-based Wild Health for vaccine distribution, President Tim Caboni announced Tuesday.
Vaccines are available by appointment online. Students should use their local address when signing up, the email stated.
Vaccines will be administered from 1-4 p.m. in the Stansbury Concourse of Diddle Arena. Instructions for second-dose administration will be given during the first appointment.
“Our hope is that we can vaccinate as many faculty, staff and students as quickly as possible, with an eye toward sending students off at the end of the term fully vaccinated – providing protection for themselves and for all those they will live with or encounter in the upcoming summer months,” Caboni said in an email.