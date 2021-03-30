082220_masksoncampus_ahendricks_080 copy.jpg

A WKU student enters the Downing Student Union on Aug. 22, 2020. Buildings across WKU’s campus have signs stating that masks are required in order to enter.

 Allie Hendricks

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available for WKU students, faculty, staff and their families on campus in Diddle Arena beginning Wednesday, March 31.

WKU has partnered with Graves Gilbert Clinic and Lexington-based Wild Health for vaccine distribution, President Tim Caboni announced Tuesday.

Vaccines are available by appointment online. Students should use their local address when signing up, the email stated. 

Vaccines will be administered from 1-4 p.m. in the Stansbury Concourse of Diddle Arena. Instructions for second-dose administration will be given during the first appointment.

“Our hope is that we can vaccinate as many faculty, staff and students as quickly as possible, with an eye toward sending students off at the end of the term fully vaccinated – providing protection for themselves and for all those they will live with or encounter in the upcoming summer months,” Caboni said in an email.

Laurel Deppen is the editor in chief of the College Heights Herald. She was previously a reporter, section editor and managing editor. She has interned at TechRepublic, the Louisville Courier Journal and the Charlotte Observer.