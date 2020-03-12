All activity spaces, locker rooms and meeting rooms in the Raymond B. Preston Health and Activities Center will be closed Friday, March 13 through April 5, as a part of WKU’s response to the coronavirus.
The Department of Campus Recreation & Wellness Office and the Health & Fitness Lab will remain open for “business only,” according to an email from Steve Rey, director of Campus Recreation & Wellness.
On-campus Health Services will remain on spring break hours, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon and closed on Saturday and Sunday, until April 5.
In a separate email, Rey said the continuation of spring break hours is due to expected low patient volume and the hours are when the clinic is typically the most busy.
“WKU and GGC (Health Services) in no means are encouraging students to go off campus for medical treatment,” Rey said. “We want our students to use the services that are offered on campus through an outstanding partnership with GGC.”
Rey added students on the WKU Student Health Insurance Plan have complete coverage for many services such as physician outpatient visits, diagnostic x-ray services, laboratory services and preventive care services.
In addition to the on-campus location, Rey said students have access to care at the GGC Nashville Road location which has longer hours than the on-campus clinic.
On March 11, WKU announced it would extend spring break by a week and suspend in-person classes until early April. Still, the university will remain open and students are able to continue living in residence halls.
In a press conference announcing the changes, WKU President Timothy Caboni encouraged students who were able to live at home felt safe doing so, should not stay on-campus until early April.
Starting March 23, classes will move to a virtual format. Caboni said students who do not have access to the internet at home should stay in town.
In the conference, Caboni said dining services and other on-campus services may be impacted by the changes. For example, he said dining will likely move to a grab and go format.
