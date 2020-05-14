This chicken stew isn’t like other stews—it’s actually easy. It’s made for beginners that are just now learning to cook due to quarantine. And, it doesn’t require a lot of ingredients, so it’s affordable and great for quarantine because most of the ingredients probably don’t need to be picked up from the store. Even better, it only takes about an hour to make—most of that time is letting the stew sit—so it’s great for a busy night of homework.
Makes about 4 servings.
Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 50 min
INGREDIENTS
2 defrosted chicken breasts (cut into one-inch chunks)
1 Tbsp. cooking oil of your choice
1 Bag of small carrots (chopped)
½ Medium sweet onion (cut into 12 wedges)
1 Lb small red potatoes (cut into quarters)
6 Garlic cloves (chopped)
5 Cups of chicken stock
2 Tbsp flour
2 Dried bay leaves
Salt
Pepper
RECIPE
Cut the two chicken breasts into one-inch chunks. Sit them aside.
Chop the vegetables and set them aside.
Add 1 Tbsp. cooking oil to dutch oven. Turn stove to high heat. Once the dutch oven is warm, add the chicken chunks. Stir it occasionally until the chicken is cooked (about 10 minutes).
Remove the chicken from the dutch oven and set it aside. Add the carrots and onions to the dutch oven, and stir until they are soft (5 minutes). Add the garlic and ½ cup of chicken stock, stirring the veggies to keep them from sticking to the bottom.
On the side, mix the flour and ½ cup of chicken stock. Then, add it to the dutch oven with the vegetables. Add the chicken. Add the other 4 cups of chicken stock. Add the bay leaf and salt and pepper (to season).
Once the pot is boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and leave to simmer for 25 minutes.
After 25 minutes, add the potatoes and stir. Cook uncovered until the potatoes are tender (about 25 minutes).
Discard bay leaf before serving.