A sweet tooth waits for nothing, not even a quarantine. To satisfy your sweet craving, look no further than the odds and ends of your kitchen. With easy, healthy ingredients and a quick preparation time, these no-bake chocolate chip cookies are sure to keep you satisfied through quarantine and beyond.
Ingredients
3 cups of Quick Oats
1 cup of smooth peanut butter
1/2 cup of Honey
1/3- 1/2 cup of chocolate chips
Instructions
In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.
Roll into balls and set on a baking sheet (use a silicone baking mat or wax paper to keep them from sticking.)
Refrigerate for about an hour.
Store in airtight container.
