After refrigerating for an hour, these no-bake cookie dough balls will turn into a sweet snack! 

 Photo provided by Olivia Marshall

A sweet tooth waits for nothing, not even a quarantine. To satisfy your sweet craving, look no further than the odds and ends of your kitchen. With easy, healthy ingredients and a quick preparation time, these no-bake chocolate chip cookies are sure to keep you satisfied through quarantine and beyond. 

Ingredients

3 cups of Quick Oats

1 cup of smooth peanut butter

1/2  cup of Honey

1/3- 1/2 cup of chocolate chips

Instructions

  1. In a small mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

  2. Roll into balls and set on a baking sheet (use a silicone baking mat or wax paper to keep them from sticking.)

  3. Refrigerate for about an hour.

  4. Store in airtight container.

Features reporter Olivia Marshall can be reached at 270-745-6291 and olivia.marshall688@topper.wku.edu. Follow Olivia on social media at @marshallolivia_.

Olivia Marshall is a features reporter. She is a sophomore from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.