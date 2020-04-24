Gracie Hall, a senior communication disorders major, shares her quarantine experience in Bowling Green with her five housemates: Madeline Allen, Lindy Sipes, Sydney Pemberton, and Sarah Pemberton. She originally produced this video for her broadcasting class, taught by the illustrious Brian Elliot.
