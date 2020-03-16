For students who choose to be on campus during this time, many buildings will still be open to you, but will be implemented with limitations due to WKU enforcing social distancing.
All residence halls will remain open
WKU is encouraging students to stay home if they are able to, but residence halls will be open. In the case of social distancing, students will not be allowed to check in visitors to the building but are encouraged to use technology to communicate.
On-campus dining
If choosing to return to campus, food options are very slim but open. Fresh Food Company, Starbucks, Subway at Bates and POD will be the only open restaurants, but will not have indoor seating.
The Fresh Food Company will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. for breakfast, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, Fresh will be open from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. for brunch and 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner.
Starbucks, Subway at Bates and the POD will be open Monday through Friday. Starbucks will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subway running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. POD will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will all remain closed on the weekends.
Shuttle Schedule
For students who seek to go off campus, the Shopping Shuttle will run only Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Computer labs
Computers labs in Cravens Library and Jody Richards Hall will remain open, while the other labs will be opened at a later date.
Counseling and Testing Center
The Counseling Center will be open, and students will still be able to make appointments.
The Preston Center
While focusing on the well being of students, The Raymond B. Preston Health and Activities Center will be closed from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, April 5.
The Department of Campus Recreation & Wellness Office and the Health & Fitness Lab located in the Preston Center will be open ‘For Business Only’ Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Health Education & Promotion Office, Student Wellness Office, and Hilltopper Nutrition Office will be open during their normal business hours.
The Graves Gilbert Clinic
The Graves Gilbert Clinic will remain open, but on Spring Break hours until April 5. From Monday through Thursday they will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday they will run from 8 a.m. to noon, and will remain closed on the weekends.
Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed Fresh Food Company hours as 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends. The correct hours are listed in the article. The Herald regrets this error.