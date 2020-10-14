The Student Government Association discussed elections and Barnes Campbell in their second meeting of the year Tuesday.
While last week’s meeting was held both in-person and online, this week’s meeting was fully virtual.
The meeting began with student body President Garrett Edmonds announcing his nominations for numerous SGA positions. Each nominee was given a chance to speak on their platform, and a vote through Google Forms followed.
The following SGA members were elected into their respective positions:
Will Harris, Judicial Council
Matt Barr, Chief of Staff
Ashlynn Evans, Director of Public Relations
Kody Okert, Director of Academic and Student Affairs
Paul Brosky, Director of IT
Fatin Yaro, Committee for Diversity and Inclusion Chair
Dawson McCoun, Legislative Research Committee Head
Kat Howard, SAVES Committee Chair
Destinee Daugherty, Committee Chair for Public Relations
Eric Barry, Committee Chair for Campus Improvements
Matthew Wininger, Sustainability Committee
Jamison Morehead, Secretary of Senate
After nominations and voting, the meeting moved on to introducing speakers from the Residence Hall Association.
Emily Whitney and Me’Lon Craighead, both members of RHA, detailed how SGA and RHA are going to be working together this year to assist students quarantined in Barnes Campbell.
SGA’s Project Fund set aside $1,000 to go towards RHA to provide resources to students in Barnes Campbell. RHA plans on providing students with goody bags containing food, handwritten notes from staff, and Zoom codes to help students stay connected.
“We wanted to do this to let students know that we are here, and we acknowledge that they are there,” Craighead said. “Our goal is just to make [quarantined] students feel connected with campus.”
RHA also plans on using the $1,000 from SGA to provide more food, hygiene products and PPE to quarantined students.
Most nominations were voted on this week, but Edmonds stated that he plans on announcing his nomination for the administrative vice president position at next week’s meeting.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.