Editor's note: This story has been updated due to several incorrect facts. The Herald regrets the error.
The Student Government Association discussed senate nominations, allocating funds, and the Pass/D/Fail option at their weekly meeting Tuesday.
The following nominations from President Garrett Edmonds passed unanimously:
- Derek Collins, Associate Justice
- Addison McCoun, Senator at Large
- Lexi Mayne, Associate Justice
After these nominations, senators voted on a bill authored by Tess Welch and Eric Barry to increase accessibility on campus, which passed with overwhelming majority.
Senators also took part in a debate over the allocation of funds for SGA branded masks and hand sanitizer. The senate decided that 50% of the funds would come from the senate, and 50% would come from SGA’s PR team.
The final bill of the meeting regarded the controversial decision by WKU to not bring back the Pass/D/Fail option for students that was offered in the Spring 2020 semester.
Tate McClard and Jacob Congleton authored a bill requesting that WKU bring back the PDF option for students for this semester.
“I cannot come to terms with their decision to not go through with this,” Edmonds said.
Edmonds and McCoun both stated that they want every SGA senator's name on this bill as a co-author when they propose it to WKU. Both senators stressed their passion for this bill and what they feel it means to the student body.
“I want to ensure that we are supporting and elevating the student voice,” Edmonds said.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_