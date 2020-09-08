The WKU Sigma Nu Fraternity chapter is under interim suspension and investigation after reports were made of activities that violated the university’s COVID-19 and alcohol policies.
Documents from the Office of Student Conduct obtained by the Herald through an open records request allege that on Aug. 29, the chapter held an event that exceeded 10 people, a violation of COVID-19 guidelines implemented through Healthy on the Hill.
Sigma Nu is also facing allegations of alcohol use in violation of their chapter housing agreement.
Timothy J. Braddick, Director of Fraternal Operations at Sigma Nu Fraternity, said in an email to WKU’s Coordinator of Greek Affairs Andrew Rash that this behavior is not acceptable under any circumstances.
“I am disappointed at the apparent disregard for [WKU President Tim Caboni’s] message regarding the size of gatherings,” Braddick said. “Given today’s environment and the efforts universities are taking to reinforce guidelines and best practices, it seems inexcusable that our chapter, or any chapter, would violate such guidelines.”
The emails show that Jacob Sander, president of WKU’s Sigma Nu chapter, spoke Monday in front of members of the Student Conduct Office in an attempt to explain the situation.
The Herald called Rash for comment but didn't receive a response in time for publication.
This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated.
