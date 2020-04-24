Staffers at the Herald share with you songs we are listening to during social distancing. Comment or tweet your song of choice and why to be featured on next week's playlist.
Julianna Lowe - Still Woozy - by Lava
“I've been riding my bike a lot. This song sounds like the way the wind feels blowing through my hair."
Laurel Deppen - Can I Go On - by Sleater-Kinney
“The uncertainty of daily life while social distancing can be summed up in this song, 'Everyone I know is napping, half the day thrown away, but I can't find the thrill anymore.' Yet the song is still upbeat.”
Casey Warner - Tired of Being Alone - by Al Green
“Quarantine is getting old. I need social interaction.”
Morgan Bass - Helpless Blues - by The Bamboos
"This song is just one of those that you listen to and you cant sit still. Try it, I dare you."
Jake Dressman - Wintertime - by YBN Cordae
"A modern throwback to the OG hip-hop era, Cordae has a way with words in this slow-beat fast-talking tune."
Abbey Nutter - Come Along - by Cosmo Sheldrake
"With a folksy tune and a the vibe of a medieval revel, this song has a way of taking you away from reality and placing you into a kind of enchanted woods setting."
Cassady Lamb - 40 Day Dream - by Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
"It really does feel like I've been living in a 40 day dream, the magical mystery kind. #coronavirusgoaway"
Casey Warner - Black and Blue - by Miike Snow
"Relatable lyrics and great to listen to with windows down."
Morgan Bass - Gutter Girl - Hot Flash Heat Wave
"Punk Gorgeousness. Makes me want to mosh."