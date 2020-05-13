This semester has definitely been one for the books. While everyone is getting used to this new normal, the Herald’s features staff is already thinking about what they are going to do first when they get back to campus. Here are a few of their responses.
Julianna: “As soon as we get back to campus, I’m going back to the Student Pubs office! I miss working there and feeling the atmosphere so much. I can’t wait to be back with everyone in my element.”
Maggie: “The first thing I’m going to do when I get back is go get an iced oat milk latte from Spencer’s, lay down on a blanket on South Lawn with some friends, and just hang out.”
Kelley: “When I get back on campus I’m hopefully going to enjoy the cherry blossoms if they’re still there! I’m definitely going to walk around campus as much as i can. I think we kind of took the scenery for granted!”
Liza: “I’d say I’m most excited to walk through Centennial Mall again and grab a bite to eat at Fresh!”
Katelyn: “I just really want to take a walk around all of campus and then hang in my eno outside DSU. Also, I’d like to have my graduation ceremony in September. (Haha!)”
Taylor: “The first thing I'll do back on campus is finally hug my friends again! I didn't get to give a proper goodbye, and I really regret that. I can't wait to be back together!”
Gabby: “This first thing I’m going to do when we get back on campus is gather my friends, go outside and chill. We’ll probably get food, but just mainly go outside and enjoy the campus.”
Olivia: “The first thing I’m going to do is get some Java City and Panda Express!”
Ellie: “There are so many things I am looking forward to when we get back to campus! For one, I love sitting in DSU while I do my homework. It’s such a great place to people-watch, and I just love the atmosphere.”
Julie: “I would say I’m going to go talk to my favorite professors during their office hours for a long time and enjoy in-person human interaction. I’m going to just walk all over campus and go inside every building and soak it all in.”