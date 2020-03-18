Several services at WKU will experience operational changes as the university continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email to faculty and staff, Susan Howarth, the executive vice president of the division of strategy, operations and finance, said through May 15, full-time, part-time and temporary employees who are unable to work because of an illness or a family member’s illness will remain in a fully-paid status without having to use any sick or vacation leave.
Student employees will be paid based on federal guidelines if they are actively working on campus or in a remote location.
Parking and Transportation will operate from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with minimal staffing. PTS will continue reporting safety and meter operations as they normally would.
Students who have a parking tag will receive a partial refund for their parking fee. Further details on parking tag refunds “will be announced shortly,” according to the email. Demand for the Green Line shuttle service will determine whether or not the shuttle will operate for the remainder of the semester.
The WKU Store will also remain open with minimal staffing. However, the US Bank office located near the WKU Store will close temporarily beginning on Monday. US Bank customers will still have access to the bank’s online services.
Facilities Management will apply “enhanced cleaning procedures” to high-touch surfaces, which include door knobs, main entrances and restrooms, according to the email.
“Currently, WKU is well stocked with cleaning supplies and disinfectant,” Howarth said.
Information and Technology Services will operate as usual in order to ensure that faculty and staff can be assisted with issues they may have while using Zoom and Microsoft Office.
