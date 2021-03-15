WKU Spirit Masters and Juniors John Downing and Matthew Wininger give a tour to a prospective freshman and family inside Downing Student Union on March 15. Spirit Masters are the official student ambassadors who are responsible for preserving traditions, striving for excellence, and making the spirit of WKU contagious. With in-person classes and living, Spirit Masters are still able to continue the tradition of giving one-on-one tours to prospective students and their families both in-person and virtual.