On Feb. 3, WKU took its first action in response to the coronavirus by calling back three Chinese Flagship students interning in China and halting all travel to the country. Since then the coronavirus has become a global pandemic, shutting down cities, businesses and causing universities like WKU to move online for the rest of the semester.
This may be a confusing time for many who are coping with this new normal, as updates are constant. Here is a timeline tracking the impact of the coronavirus on Kentucky and WKU’s response.
Editor’s note: This timeline will be updated daily.
Editor-in-Chief Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @bekah_alvey.