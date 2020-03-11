University of Kentucky and University of Louisville have suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns just hours before WKU is scheduled to make an announcement about its coronavirus response.
The Herald will be updating https://t.co/Q7qScei9Nf as more information becomes available. https://t.co/sQUQqjq1uO— WKU Herald (@wkuherald) March 11, 2020
Yesterday, Berea College announced it would cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
Similar to WKU, UofL students are currently out on spring break. Break will be extended to March 17 and classes will be delivered online from March 18 to April 6, according to a statement from UofL.
Additionally, at UofL and UK international and non-essential business travel are suspended effective immediately. The campus will remain open and on-campus events will continue but are under review.
At UK, the university will remain open but in-person classes will be suspended and moved online from March 23 to April 3 with normal classes resuming on April 6, according to a statement by the university. Students are still able to live in campus residence halls, local apartments or any other location.
UK students arriving from Europe and Japan will be required to self-isolate for two weeks after their arrival in the U.S. before they can return to campus.
UK will also be evaluating the virus, and it stated faculty and colleges should create “contingency plans” should the suspension continue.
The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Kentucky was announced on March 6 by Gov. Andy Beshear.
