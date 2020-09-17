The University of Kentucky announced changes to its academic calendar Thursday which include eliminating spring break, but WKU’s spring schedule hasn’t been decided.
When asked about UK’s decision in a meeting with the Herald, WKU President Tim Caboni said the spring academic calendar will come out “in the near future.”
WKU currently has a spring academic calendar listed on the registrar’s website, which includes a spring break.
In addition to the elimination of UK’s spring break, it also includes a later start date.
This story will be updated.
Lily Burris and Michael J. Collins contributed to this report.
