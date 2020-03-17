The University of Kentucky, the largest public university in the state, announced it will move to online classes for the rest of the spring semester after students return from spring break.
Previously, UK planned on resuming in-person classes on April 6.
Students who live on campus will also be required to leave their residence halls unless they receive approval from UK, according to an email sent to students by UK President Eli Capilouto.
UK is developing a refund plan for housing and dining and said it would release details soon.
The announcement comes two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested cancelling all gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
UK graduation ceremonies, which were initially scheduled for May 8 and 9, will also be postponed. The university did not give an official date but said the ceremonies will be scheduled for a time when it is safe and healthy for everyone involved.
"The University of Kentucky is a resilient community," Capilouto said in the announcement. "We will work together with compassion, patience and determination to lift us, and our Commonwealth, out of this anxious time."
Bob Skipper, WKU director of Media Relations, said in an email the university has heard about UK's decision, but it does not change WKU's current plan to suspend in-person classes until April 6.
"We will make decisions that are in the best interest of our students, faculty, staff and community and will communicate those appropriately," Skipper said.
Several other Kentucky schools have decided to suspend in-person classes for a short period, or like UK have moved online for the rest of the semester.
As of March 17, University of Louisville has extended it's spring break and suspended in-person classes until April 6.
Berea College also suspended in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
