WKU announced plans to close all university dormitories at noon on Sunday, March 22 in an email from Brian Kuster, vice president for Enrollment and Student Experience.
Students will choose a time slot to move out March 23-31 so social distancing can be maintained during the move out process. Moving boxes and volunteers will not be supplied by the university “to reduce the spread of germs,” according to the email.
Students that remained on campus during spring break will be able to pick their time slot first so they can arrange housing off campus.
“We understand that this is an unusual and stressful time for all students and staff,” Kuster said in the email. “However, we know that Hilltoppers always persevere and adapt to every situation with creativity, innovation, and a positive attitude.”
Students who move off campus will receive a credit for their fall 2020 housing and tuition expenses. Students who are graduating will receive a “prorated credit” — meaning a refund — through their student accounts.
Students may apply for an exemption to the mandatory move out if they are unable to live off campus. The form to apply will be due by Thursday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Because many students will move off campus, dining facilities will be limited. The plans for dining will be announced later today, and students who do not remain on campus will receive credit towards the cost of their fall 2020 meal plan.
“While we may be learning apart from one another for the remainder of the semester, we are always together in the Hilltopper Spirit,” Kuster said in the email. “We look forward to seeing our students who return to the Hill in the fall.”
