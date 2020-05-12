During his daily 5 p.m. update Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear informed Kentuckians of 191 new cases of COVID-19, 71 of which were reported in Warren County. Beshear announced a second minor who has been diagnosed with coronavirus related illness.
According to Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, the 10 year old diagnosed with pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome is currently in the ICU and is showing signs of improvement. The second minor patient is 16 years old and is hospitalized out of an abundance of caution.
Tuesday’s numbers bring the total number of cases in the state to 6,853. Of these cases, 2,546 have recovered, with 379 currently in hospitals.
There are currently 215 COVID-19 patients in Kentucky ICUs, Beshear said.
There have been 110,609 total tests conducted in Kentucky.