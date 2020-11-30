After a more than adequate performance on Saturday’s 87-47 loss against Tennessee, Ally Collett was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.
Despite having her collegiate career debut against a formidable Tennessee team, Collett, who started in WKU’s season opener, managed to lead the Lady Toppers in total points scored.
Collett scored 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Three of Collett’s shots hit the mark from 3-point range. Collett also stayed perfect from the free throw line as she went 5-of-5 on the day. Additionally, Collett had three rebounds, two assists, and one steal against the Lady Vols.
Collett’s collegiate debut produced the highest points total for a freshman debut since Courtney Clifton, who scored 22 points in her debut on Nov. 14, 2009.
Collett and WKU will tip off in Diddle Arena this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Ball State for their 2020-2021 home opener.
