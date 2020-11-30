NCAA Women's Basketball 2020:

WKU Hilltoppers holds practice at E.A. Diddle Arena on September 13, 2020 Bowling Green, KY

 Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics

After a more than adequate performance on Saturday’s 87-47 loss against Tennessee, Ally Collett was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.

Despite having her collegiate career debut against a formidable Tennessee team, Collett, who started in WKU’s season opener, managed to lead the Lady Toppers in total points scored.

Collett scored 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting.  Three of Collett’s shots hit the mark from 3-point range.  Collett also stayed perfect from the free throw line as she went 5-of-5 on the day.  Additionally, Collett had three rebounds, two assists, and one steal against the Lady Vols.

Collett’s collegiate debut produced the highest points total for a freshman debut since Courtney Clifton, who scored 22 points in her debut on Nov. 14, 2009.

Collett and WKU will tip off in Diddle Arena this Saturday at 2 p.m. against Ball State for their 2020-2021 home opener.

Women’s basketball beat reporter Drew Toennies at drew.toennies900@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @drew_toenies.

Drew Toennies is a junior from Nashville, TN. He is a journalism major with a minor in political science.