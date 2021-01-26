WKU reported 12 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,116.
Of the new cases, eight were students, and four were WKU employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said nine students are using the quarantining housing on campus. Two students are isolating on campus because of a positive case of COVID-19 and seven students are quarantining on campus after being deemed as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case.
From Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 448 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 18,559 total tests.
Of the total cases, 999 were students, and 117 were employees.