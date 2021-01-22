WKU reported 17 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 1,104.
Of the new cases, 15 were students, and two were WKU employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said four students are using WKU’s quarantine housing. Two students who have contracted COVID-19 are isolating on campus. One student is quarantining on campus after traveling internationally and another student is in quarantine after being deemed as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
From Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 521 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 18,111 total tests.
Of the total cases, 991 were students, and 113 were employees.
