WKU reported nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’ cumulative total since July to 1,087.
Of the new cases, all nine were students, and none were WKU faculty or staff.
From Jan. 15 through 18, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 473 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU and Med Center Health.
Since July 1, 2020, WKU has conducted 17,590 total tests.
Of the total cases, 976 cases were students, and 111 were faculty or staff.
