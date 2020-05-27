WKU Provost Cheryl Stevens announced two revisions to the Pass, D, Fail grading policy on Wednesday. The revisions allow students who received a passing grade to revert to a traditional letter grade by May 31.
Students who selected the P/D/F option for a course that they received a B or C in will be notified via email about the option to revert back to the traditional letter grade. Students who chose the P/D/F option for a course that they received an A in will automatically have their official grade converted to an A.
“The revision aligns with the guiding principles we have followed during the pandemic: student learning, student success, student completion, and flexibility,” Stevens said in an email.