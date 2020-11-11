WKU Athletics announced Wednesday that sport programs that are not competing or practicing have ceased activity for the remainder of the semester.
According to the release from spokesman Zach Greenwell since Aug. 7 WKU Athletics had a 1.7% overall COVID-19 testing positivity rate, including a 0.4% positivity rate over the last two weeks.
"WKU Athletics is very pleased with the commitment of its student-athletes, coaches and staff to fostering a safe environment on campus this semester," the release said.
WKU football has three games remaining on its schedule for the season, two out of three being at home in Houchens-Smith Stadium.
The WKU men's basketball program returns to play on Nov. 28 at the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville.
As of now the women's basketball program will return to play on New Years Day at home against Charlotte. A non-conference schedule has yet to be announced from the Lady Toppers.
WKU track and field also falls under the category of preparing for the spring season and is active on campus.
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.