WKU’s first bi-term classes will close on Wednesday, March 25, with the second bi-term beginning on Thursday, March 26, according to an email from Associate Provost of Faculty & Academic Excellence Rob Hale.
“This decision will grant bi-term instructors additional time to alter their pedagogies and course content appropriately,” Hale said in the email.
This move comes after WKU chose to extend spring break by a week, with two weeks of online-only classes following.
“While the spring break is an extension of time for students who can be away to be away from campus or choose to be that for our faculty, that's the time will be a time intense effort,” WKU president Timothy Caboni said in a press conference Wednesday.
