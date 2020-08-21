The WKU Football team announced Friday an additional game against Brigham Young University on Halloween. Kickoff time is still TBA.
This is the first time each program will square off against one another. WKU will travel to LaVell Edwards Stadium for an early season matchup on the gridiron.
“The challenges of 2020 have also resulted in unique opportunities, and we are really excited about the first-ever football matchup between WKU and BYU,” Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said in a release following the announcement.
On April 15, WKU's Big Red and BYU's Cosmo the Cougar faced off in Sirius XM’s Mascot Bracket in an online poll competition over Twitter.
Cosmo took the edge with 51% of the votes in a two day affair, but now the programs meet between the lines on the field.
From bracket rivals to football rivals... who would've thought, @byu_cosmo? 😈#GoTops pic.twitter.com/2TCf517B2p— Big Red (@WKUBigRed) August 21, 2020
Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.