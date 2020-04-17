WKU Health Services will temporarily shut down the Graves Gilbert Clinic on-campus location for the rest of the spring semester, citing a recent decline in patients.
Student health services will move to the Graves Gilbert Clinic Family Care Center on Nashville Road until the on-campus location reopens, according to an email from Steve Rey, director of Campus Recreation and Wellness.
“Given the current population of students, faculty and staff on campus, these volumes are expected to remain low and possibly even decline further in the days to come,” Rey said.
Reopening the facility on campus for the summer will be determined “based on the situation and population on campus then,” according to the email.
