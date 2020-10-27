WKU is offering free flu shots to WKU students this week.
President Tim Caboni discussed the importance of getting the flu shot this year in an email last week.
Caboni thanked the WKU community for their support of Healthy on the Hill operations this semester and attributed this support to the university’s “small number of new cases weekly.”
The email highlighted WKU’s partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic and said the university will be offering flu vaccinations for faculty, staff students and their family members who are 18 years of age or older.
For students or part-time employees not covered by insurance, the vaccines will be provided at no charge.
“Because many symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 overlap, coupled with concerns over individuals simultaneously fighting both illnesses, WKU strongly encourages our faculty, staff and students to take this precautionary measure,” Caboni said.
Drive-through immunizations are available until Oct. 31 at either the GGC main location at 201 Park Street or at the Family Care Center at 2724 Nashville Rd. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Walk-ins are available at WKU GGC during normal operation hours, Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or at the Nashville Rd. location seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, WKU is offering walk-up immunizations on the following days and locations:
Tues. Oct. 27 near Centennial Mall 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 29 near Hardin Planetarium 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Wed. Nov. 4 at the Potter College Fall Festival in front of FAC from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Students looking to get an immunization at any location should bring their WKU ID and insurance card to the location of their choice.
“Please take care of yourself and those around you as we navigate the remainder of the semester,” Caboni said.
Kelley Holland can be reached at kelley.holland872@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @kelleyaholland.