WKU will pause all hiring procedures across campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In an email, Vice President of Strategy, Operations and Finance Susan Howarth said the move will include faculty and staff, administrative, full time and part-time hiring positions.
“While the total effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education are unclear, it’s important to take many prudent steps now, as many institutions like WKU are, to position us to make the best recovery,” Howarth said in the email.
Howarth also said WKU will honor verbal and written offers as well as offers accepted as of March 31. All other positions, including those posted and those engaged in interviews, will be paused “for the foreseeable future.” One of the open searches includes the director of the School of Media.
For an exception to the pause to be accepted, approval must come from the university president, the provost and the VP for Strategy, Operations and FInance, Howarth said.
“We sincerely thank our students, faculty and staff for your continued and unwavering support to ensure our top priority remains the health and well-being of our entire campus and extended communities,” Howarth said.
Howarth said student employment “will be at the discretion of the respective Vice Presidents and Deans.”
Reporter Jack Dobbs can be reached at 270-745-0655 and jack.dobbs469@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter at @jackrdobbs.