WKU’s Day of Caring, a day for students, faculty and alumni to connect to the university, is scheduled for Thursday, April 9.
Alumni have offered a helping hand to students heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic by opening their houses to the students and providing them with technology to complete their online courses.
“We wanted to do something to celebrate the connections that so many have made because of WKU,” said Amanda Trabue, Vice President for Philanthropy and Alumni Engagement. “Thanks to those connections, we can face any challenge together.”
Three areas are funded for students in a time of emergency assistance: the WKU Opportunity Fund, WKU Alumni Initiatives Fund and the WKU Food Pantry. These areas are providing students with meal assistance and technology needs and are providing to those who have had a sudden loss of income.
These are only three of the funds that WKU has, and donors are welcome to donate to any fund of their choosing.
“The focus of Day of Caring is the celebration of the WKU Family,” Trabue said. “If someone is able to make a gift to support a WKU student in need, that is wonderful and much appreciated, but this is a day for everyone regardless of one’s ability to make a gift.”
If one is not available to donate, the best way to participate in the Day of Caring is on social media, by following the WKU Alumni Association on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Members of the WKU community are welcome to post on social media platforms with the hashtag #TogetherWKU.
