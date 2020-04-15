WKU released additional information to faculty and staff regarding its optional Pass, D, Fail grading policy for the spring 2020 semester.
In an email, Rob Hale, associate provost for Faculty and Academic Excellence, said students will receive details on how to choose which courses will be graded following the new P/D/F policy. In the meantime, he asked faculty members to “spread the word” about the impacts of the new system to their students.
Under the new policy, Hale said students have until May 8 to select which courses will be graded as P/D/F after consulting with their advisor. This is the final day of class instruction time before finals begin on May 11.
Some classes are exceptions to the new policy and will receive a standard letter grade due to “licensure, certification, endorsement, or accreditation requirements.” A list of the exceptions can be found here.
Grades will be converted to the P/D/F format after being recorded by faculty, according to the policy. Hale said grades will be recorded by faculty as usual and must be completed by May 21.
Under the new policy, a traditional A-C grade will be converted to a Pass, which will fulfill any C or better policy for program requirements and online prerequisite checking.
Spring 2020 GPA will be dependent on the A-F grade students may receive and a Pass will not be calculated.
WKU initially announced the change on March 24 and explained students could choose between the new grading policy and the traditional A-F system.
The policy was created in the interest of flexibility in maintaining the academic standards of WKU’s students while completing the semester, Provost Cheryl Stevens said in the initial statement.
Students can find more information regarding the P/D/F policy here.
News reporter Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper. wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @ abbeynutter.