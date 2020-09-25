WKU reported 16 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 667.
Of the new cases, 14 were students, and 2 were WKU employees.
This week, WKU reported a total of 29 coronavirus cases. Of those cases, 26 were students and 3 were employees.
From Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 311 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert and Med Center Health. WKU noted on the dashboard that data from the Barren River District Health Department is not currently available due to a system upgrade.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 4,894 total tests .
Of the total cases, 614 were students, and 53 were employees.
Bob Skipper, WKU’s director of media relations, said that as of Sept. 25, 16 students with COVID-19 were in isolation on campus.