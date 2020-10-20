WKU reported 12 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the campus’s cumulative total since July to 755.
Of the new cases, 10 were students, and two were WKU employees.
From Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, the last period data was available, WKU conducted 398 coronavirus tests.
The tests counted are from Graves Gilbert Clinic and Med Center Health. Due to a system upgrade, data from the Barren River District Health Department was not available for the recent reporting period.
Since July 1, the university has conducted 7,792 total tests .
Of the total cases, 696 were students, and 59 were employees.
Bob Skipper, director of media relations, said in an email that eight students that have contracted COVID-19 are currently in isolation on campus.
